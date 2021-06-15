Mgosi Squad

A source close to the club has revealed just how much they want for their star striker.

Maritzburg United have accepted that they may not have their star player, Thabiso Kutumela next season. A few local clubs are said to be asking around the availability of the attacker.

Kutumela had a wonderful season helping the Blue Hearts stave off relegation and was nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Season award, and the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season award. Among the clubs after his services are Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted last week that he would love to have Kutumela in his team. I like him, I am not sure if he is coming to the club or not, but I like him,” said the Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach.

“He is a good football player I have always liked him…. you can ask him. From when he was still at Baroka, I liked him and I still like him today,” he added.

Maritzburg said to be open to offers and have put a price on Kutumela’s head. “Any club that wants him must go to Maritzburg United with at least R15-million in the pocket. That’s how much they want,” said a source close to the club.

Kutumela had an excellent campaign with United, netting 14 goals in all competitions, while the 27 year-old also made a major contribution in Bafana Bafana’s recent 3-2 friendly victory over Uganda.