There’s nothing I can’t do when I’m fit – Erasmus

Ntokozo Gumede

If you are looking for a player with a so-called never-die attitude, you probably won’t have to look any further than Kermit Erasmus. The Mamelodi Sundowns striker has experienced some ups and downs in his career, particularly in Europe where he was reduced to a spectator in France at League 1 side Rennes.

The 30-year-old spent about five years crisscrossing between France, Sweden and Portugal, where he did not make much in route, resulting in him returning home to revive his career at Cape Town City before joining Sundowns at the start of the previous season and gone one to win his maiden league title.

“I was in France and spent two years not playing after I signed from Orlando Pirates. I have the self-belief that is one of the things that I took out for my difficult period. If you are going to bank on anybody, you have to bank on yourself, no one is going to do anything for you but yourself. If you believe in yourself there is nothing you can’t do,” said Erasmus.

The former SuperSport United attacker is quite injury prone and his recent set-back came when he sprained his ankle in March against Stellenbosch, and he says he will be working on improving his fitness and staying out of the casualty ward.

“You can’t deny quality because if someone has the quality to produce the goods, the only thing that can stop you is injury. Consistency, playing regularly and being injury-free will make a difference and that is something I want to focus on in the new season. If you see me injury-free, there is very little I can’t do,’ he said.