'Some people are poor, they just have money,' tweeted Mosimane.

The animosity between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane seems to grow every week, following the public spat relating to a signing-on fee, which Downs have demanded back from Mosimane’s wife Moira Tlhagale, who acts as ‘Jingles” agent at MT Sports Management & Marketing.

Before jetting off to the hottest seat in African club football at Al-Ahly, Mosimane had committed himself to serve as Sundowns coach for the next four years, but no later than four months into his new deal, he had to be released to head north.

Sundowns have served MT Sports with summons, suing and demanding reimbursement of the signing-on fee, which is understood to be in the region of R8-million. It is unclear how much the matter has progressed but Mosimane’s camp said they are ready to take on Masandawana in court, if need be.

Known for his witty mind games and not holding back, Mosimane took to Twitter this past weekend and tweeted a famous Bob Marley quote – “Some people are poor, they just have money”, suggesting that money is not everything. Read what you will from that tweet, but indications are that it is indirectly directed to Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe, who is understood to no longer see eye to eye in light of the spat between the two parties.

Some people are so poor,all that they have is money! — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 12, 2021

The billionaire mining magnate relinquished his position as Sundowns president to take up the post as the president of the Confederation of African Football. Motsepe has always maintained that he fully supports Mosimane in his endeavours and has given him his blessings to move to Al-Ahly.