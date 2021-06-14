Mgosi Squad

Buhle Mkhwanazi is expected to be amongst the players who will sign with Kaizer Chiefs next month. But Phakaaathi has learnt that he might just not. According to a source, Mkhwanazi’s salary and signing on fee may again chase away potential suitors.

Phakaaathi reported last year that AmaZulu were interested in the former Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana star defender, but his demands turned them off. Sunday World reported on the weekend that Mkhwanazi and his agency, Siyavuma Sports Group have taken Wits to court over outstanding signing on fees and wages.

A source tells the Mgosi squad that while what the court papers say it is about R1-million that he is owed, it is actually more because he has not been paid since the club sold its status.

“If he signs elsewhere, he could lose out on the payout from Wits. But is not about the money for him, but the principle. They felt the way the club was sold and players put on a jumble sale like unwanted old clothes was unfair,” said the source.

“Now they want Wits to pay him. But if he were to go to Kaizer Chiefs, he’d lose out on the fees from Wits and whatever costs they have carried for the case. He is technically still contracted to Wits because he never terminated the contract,” said the source.

Mkhwanazi spent last season without a club and was believed to be holding out for a move to Naturena when Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban ended.