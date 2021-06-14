Spain come out of COVID cloister for Euro 2020 opener

Phumelela

Hit by COVID-19 infections, Spain have hardly had any time for training ahead of their opening game at Euro 2020 against Sweden in Seville tonight.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 14 June

S10 V1

M1 Kuopion Palloseura vs Inter Turku: KuPS’ record at home against Inter is 10 wins and 10 defeats with six draws in 26 past visits.

M2 IFK Mariehamn vs HJK Helsinki: Mariehamn have lost their last two home games with a 0-3 scoreline. HJK won 5-0 at Mariehamn on their last visit in November.

M3 Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho vs Tampereen IIves: SJK have already has a 3-0 home win over Ilves in the Finnish Cup earlier this year. But Ilves have won eight of 15 past visits to SJK.

M4 Poland vs Slovakia: This is the teams’ fifth competitive fixture, and a first since the qualifying competition for the 2010 World Cup. Slovakia won both of those contests, 2-1 at home and 1-0 in Chorzów,

M5 Stabaek vs Tromso: Stabaek will be looking to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to Rosenborg in their last outing. Tromso have collected a single point from their last three outings in the Norwegian league.

M6 IB Vestmannaeyja vs Thor Akureyri: IBV have scored nine goals in their last three games, picking up seven points in the process. Thor have yet to win any away games this season.

M7 Spain vs Sweden: Both teams have become European Championship regulars in recent years but, while Spain have reached the knockout stage at the last three tournaments, winning two of them, Sweden have not progressed beyond the group stage since 2004.

M8 Leiknir Reykjavik vs KR Reykjavik: KR have won the last three clashes between the two clubs from the Icelandic capital, netting 13 and conceding six in high scoring affairs.

M9 Argentina vs Chile: Argentina are unbeaten in their last 13 games but were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Chile in World Cup qualification just 10 days ago. Now these sides meet in the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro.

M10 Cuiaba vs Atletico Goianiense: Cuiaba hope to register their first win of the new league season in Brazil. Atletico Goianiense have made a 100% start with impressive wins over Corinthians and Sao Paulo.

Suggested permutation:

R2.00 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1