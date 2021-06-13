Dutch looking to make up for lost time

Phumelela

After missing out on the last two major tournaments — Euro 2016 and the World Cup in Russia — the Netherlands are back and looking for home advantage in Amsterdam to help them win their Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Sunday 13 June

S10 V2

M1 England vs Croatia: A tough opener for both countries at the European Championship. England have won five out of 10 previous meetings between the two countries but lost to Croatia in extra time in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

M2 FK Isloch Minsk vs Dinamo Brest: Isloch have lost four of their last five matches, drawing the other. Dinamo’s last two matches have both ended in 0-1 defeats.

M3 Rovaniemen Palloseura vs Turun Palloseura: RoPS have not won in their last three outing in the Finnish last second division. TPS have six points from their opening six games of the new campaign.

M4 IF Gnistan vs Mikkelin Palloilijat: Gnistan have one win and two draws in their last three outings. MP won their last outing to end a run of three successive defeats.

M5 JIPPO Joensuu vs FF Jaro: JIPPO are new to the second division in Finland and have seven points out of a possible nine in their last three games. Jaro are joint top of the standings.

M6 Musan Salama vs VPS: MuSa are unbeaten in their last four outings, but three have ended in draws. Vaasan Palloseura are unbeaten in their opening six games of the new season, but drawn four of them.

M7 Austria vs North Macedonia: Austria have won only one of their previous six matches. North Macedonia are surprise qualifiers for a first ever European Championship appearance.

M8 Lillestrom vs Haugesund: Lillestrom won the last two clashes between these Norwegian clubs after drawing the immediate three before that.

M9 Netherlands vs Ukraine: Netherlands play in Amsterdam in their opening Euro 2020 Group C clash. They have met twice before in friendlies which the Dutch win 3-0 in 2008 and then drew 1-1 in the Ukraine two years later.

M10 Brazil vs Venezuela: Opening game of Copa America which has been switched to Brazil after both Argentina and Colombia withdrew as hosts. Brazil have lost once in 14 past clashes with Venezuela.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1