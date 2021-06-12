Phakaaathi
12 Jun 2021
7:12 pm

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after collapsing on pitch in Euro 2020 game

Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

Players escort paramedics as Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is evacuated from the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday. Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY / various sources / AFP.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen has been ‘stabilised’ after he collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19.45 CET. The player has been transferred to hospital and has been stabilised,” said Uefa in a statement.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen’s condition to filter through.

More to follow

