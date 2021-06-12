PSL announce Sekhukhune promotion after court ruling

Jonty Mark

Judge Roland Sutherland upheld a decision to award Sekhukhune three more points, which puts them top of the GladAfrica Championship.

The Premier Soccer League have announced that Sekhukhune United will be promoted to the DStv Premiership, after the league received a court order on Saturday upholding a decision to award Sekhukhune three points for a game they originally lost 1-0 to Polokwane City in January.

A South African Football Association arbitration hearing gave Sekhukhune the three points, after they successfully argued that Polokwane had failed to field the five Under-23 players in that match, breaking the PSL’s GladAfrica Championship rules.

Previously a PSL Disciplinary Committee had deducted the points from Polokwane, but had not awarded them to Sekhukhune, who subsequently challenged that decision.

Polokwane City and TS Sporting then challenged the Safa decision, but the PSL announced on Saturday that Judge Roland Sutherland had upheld the Safa arbitrator’s decision.

As it stands, this means that Royal AM slip into second in the GladAfrica Championship, with the extra three points taking Sekhukhune into the DStv Premiership as Championship winners, while Royal AM will have to try their luck in the play-offs.

Royal AM, however, are expected to appeal Saturday’s decision, which means their could be a further spanner in the works, even though the PSL on Saturday announced the dates for the play-offs, which are set to feature Chippa United, Richards Bay and Royal AM.