Five possible transfer targets for a new-look Kaizer Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs are set to go on a spending spree when the transfer window opens, having had a transfer ban last season.

There has been so much talk about Kaizer Chiefs’ potential transfer targets with their ban ending at the end of the month. It is expected that Amakhosi will go on a big spending spree as they refresh the team.

Many players in their current squad appear to have reached the end of their journey at Naturena and should make way for others to take the team forward.

A new coach has come in, in the form of Stuart Baxter. He is expected to lead the changes as he builds a side capable of returning Amakhosi to the top. Here we look at five positions which are critical in the team and the potential players to fill them.

Goalkeeping

Last season proved to be a disaster for Amakhosi with both Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi proving to be prone to mistakes. There is also talk that Khune could leave soon. If that happens, they will need another strong goalkeeper to bring some competition to Bruce Bvuma and Akpeyi.

Possible Kaizer Chiefs candidate: Ismael Watenga of Chippa United.

Centre back

Daniel Cardoso and Erick Mathoho have failed to build a strong and solid relationship over the years. None of them has taken the leadership role at the back which leads to misunderstandings. An experienced and confident defender in the build of Tefu Mashamaite is needed to take charge and lead the defence.

Possible Kaizer Chiefs candidate: Buhle Mkhwanazi, a free agent

Left back

Philani Zulu has been doing the job there but he does not give that extra edge and is good only with short passes. A left back needs to have some variety and send in good crosses for Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro like Reeve Frosler does on the right.

Possible Kaizer Chiefs candidate: Sifiso Hlanti of Swallows

Central midfielder

With Kaizer Chiefs veteran midfielder Willard Katsande slowing down and possibly facing an exit, Amakhosi have the young Njabulo Blom and Daniel Matsheke who show a lot of promise in the same position. But they cannot be overloaded at such a young age and need at least two years before they can fully take over. They will someone with some experience and a name to take the pressure.

Possible Kaizer Chiefs candidate: Bongani Zungu, possibly on loan from Amiens

Number 10

Lebogang Manyama played there under Gavin Hunt and didn’t always sparkle, though he did bounce back after Hunt had left to bag a hat trick in Chiefs’ final game of the season. Manyama is more of a wide striker than a number 10. Bernard Parker played the role better but is also a bit slow now. Currently the only player they have is Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. But he is still young and not bold enough yet to boss the team’s attack.

Possible Kaizer Chiefs candidate: Keagan Dolly, free agent, or Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City