Top ranked Belgium make their Euro 2020 bow

Belgium have been top of the FIFA rankings for almost three years and now have the opportunity to prove their status as they open their European Championship campaign against Russia. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

Saturday 12 June

M1 Akropolis vs Vasalund: Akropolis are struggling near the foot of the table in the Swedish second division. Vasalund have won three of their previous five matches.

M2 Kristiansund BK vs Odds BK: Kristiansund have won four games in a row and are third in the Norway league. Odd upset champions Bodo/Glimt in their last outing.

M3 IF Vestri vs UMF Afturelding: Vestri have conceded 12 goals in losing their last three matches. Afturelding have five points from their opening five matches in Iceland’s second division.

M4 Wales vs Switzerland: Both teams made the knockout stages at UEFA EURO 2016, the Swiss bowing out in the round of 16 while Wales’s remarkable run took them all the way to the semi-finals before they succumbed to eventual champions Portugal.

M5 Breidablik UBK vs Fylkir FC: Breidablik have scored 11 goals in winning three of their past four matches. Fylkir’s last two games were drawn and they have seven points from seven games in Iceland’s top flight.

M6 Denmark vs Finland: Denmark have lost just one of their last 22 games against Finland, the sole reverse a 2-1 loss in the Spanish resort of La Manga in February 2000.

M7 Grorud IF vs KFUM Oslo: Grorud lead KFUM 3-2 in the win count of their previous meetings with three draws in eight previous clashes.

M8 Hamarkameratene Fotball vs Strommen IF: HamKam have two wins and two draws from their opening four games of the new Norwegian second division season. Strommen have yet to post a victory and sit second from bottom in the standings.

M9 Sandnes Ulf vs Raufoss IL: Sandnes Ulf are unbeaten in seven past meetings with Raufoss, winning six of them but playing out a goalless draw in their last clash last September.

M10 Belgium vs Russia: Belgium extended their unbeaten record against Russia to seven matches with two qualifying victories on their way to finishing top in Group I with a maximum 30 points – six more than runners-up Russia. Russia are featuring at a fifth successive European Championship, while Belgium are featuring in a second successive Euro for the first time since 1984.

