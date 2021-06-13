Phakaaathi
Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
13 Jun 2021
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender set for medical test at MLS side

“We agreed with the American team 90 percent, but a clause was put there,” said the Turkish club's president.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe is close to securing a move to MLS from top tier Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe is close to securing a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) from top tier Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The former Amakhosi tower is said to be close to a moving to Houston Dynamo in the MLS with the deal 90% done according to Malatyaspor president.

Adil Gevrek confirmed they have agreed in principle with Dynamo to have the defender move. According to reports in Turkey the deal is said to be worth US$1.8 million.

The Malatyaspor president said revealed they were in advanced talks with the club and would not like to discuss the matter on public platforms.

Hadebe moved from the Naturena camp to join Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in 2019 and had a successful stint featuring consistently in the Super Lig top XI after notable weekly performances.

“We haven’t shared this issue yet, and the reason is this: We agreed with the American team 90 percent, but a clause was put there,” the club president told Turkish publication MalatyaHaber about the Warriors defender’s move to America.

The Lanky defender is set to travel to America for a medical test which is said to be the last process for the defender’s move to the MLS.

“The player will go, have a health check, and after these processes are over, both the American club and we will make a statement. For this reason, we cannot say that the transfer is over and therefore we did not share this issue,” the president added.

PHAKAAATHI

Baroka mum on move for Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates target Makgopa
31 mins ago
31 mins ago

PHAKAAATHI

Five possible transfer targets for a new-look Kaizer Chiefs
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Win for rural KZN women, SAA goes private, J&J vaccines head to SA
1 day ago
1 day ago

PHAKAAATHI

Latest Carling Black Label Cup starting line-ups for Chiefs and Pirates
2 days ago
2 days ago


