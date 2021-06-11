Latest Carling Black Label Cup starting line-ups for Chiefs and Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The latest starting line-ups for the Carling Black Label Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been revealed.

With the Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates set for next month, sponsors Carling Black Label have released the latest votes for the line-ups.

ALSO READ: Five reasons why Orlando Pirates might keep Josef Zinnbauer

The pre-season tournament was launched last month and already, the supporters from both sides have been busy voting for who they want to see starting the match on 31 July 2021.

Amakhosi fans have made their decision so far to go ahead and start with their trusted Itumeleng Khune at goals, sidelining Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma.

Looking at the on field players who have missed out, the likes of veteran Bernard Parker, Philani Zulu and Kearyn Baccus aren’t that popular with the Chiefs fans.

Youngsters Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana make the line-up so far, as well as striker Samir Nurkovic who scored in the last encounter between the two sides.

Looking at the Bucs line-up, Ghanian shot-stopper Richard Ofori is the preferred choice for the Ghosts.

While experienced defender Happy Jele has been partnered with Thulani Hlatshwayo at the back.

Siphesihle Ndlovu, Thabang Monare and Nkanyiso Zungu have been left-out in midfield. Bucs fans have went for Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe.

While the popular Thembinkosi Lorch also makes the line-up as well Deon Hotto, who has won the hearts of club’s fans following a solid season in his first campaign with the team.

The Buccaneers remain the most victorious team in the pre-season Soweto derby cup tournament. They have lifted the Carling Black Label Cup five times, whereas Amakhosi have only won the tournament three times.

Latest Carling Black Label Cup line-ups:

Kaizer Chiefs: Itumeleng Khune, Eric Mathoho, Reeve Frosler, Siyabonga Ngezana, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyana, Njabulo Blom, Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat

Orlando Pirates: Richard Ofori, Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Wayde Jooste, Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Fortune Makaringe, Deon Hotto, Gabadinho Mhango

Is’khathi s’yachaya⌚ & this is how the votes are looking for the @KaizerChiefs squad at the #CarlingCup. Nimnandi or niyakhala?????‍♂️ Don’t wait until the final whistle blows to Change the Game! Grab a selected Carling Black Label and start voting to #BeTheCoach #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/f7Hbugui5E — Carling Black Label (@blacklabelsa) June 7, 2021