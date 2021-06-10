Frustrated Zambian winger set to leave Orlando Pirates

Austin Muwowo will get his wish of leaving Orlando Pirates granted with the club set to release the Zambian international after over two years of an unsuccessful spell at the team, a source at the Buccaneers has revealed. ALSO READ: Pirates join Sundowns and SuperSport in race for Baroka star’s signature The winger joined Bucs […]

Austin Muwowo will get his wish of leaving Orlando Pirates granted with the club set to release the Zambian international after over two years of an unsuccessful spell at the team, a source at the Buccaneers has revealed.

The winger joined Bucs in 2019, but has found it difficult to make his mark at the club struggling for game time. Last year, this publication reported that the winger is unhappy at the club and wants out to seek game time elsewhere.

Muwowo is said to have previously wanted to be loaned out to another DStv Premiership side a year ago, but nothing transpired. The 24-year old former Nkana FC player is said to be eager to find a team in South Africa, but should he not get one, he will be happy to go back to his home country.

“When Muwowo came here (to Orlando Pirates) he had great ambitions, there was so much more he wanted to achieve with the team . It’s obvious that he came highly rated here at the club plus he was playing for a big team in Zambia. Things haven’t been going his way since he joined the club. But, I’m sure he will be glad to know that he will be allowed to leave the team now as long as the management sign their targeted players for the new season,” said the insider.

“There will more players that will be leaving the club and others will be loaned-out to some teams. I don’t have the exact number yet because it will all depend on the players who will be joining the team.”

The source further revealed that the Buccaneers management are working hard to assemble a competitive squad for the next campaign.

Prior to the start of the 2020/21 season, Pirates released over 10 players namely Alfred Ndegane, Diamond Thopola, Xola Mlambo, Meshack Maphangule, Brian Hlongwa, Thembela Sikhakhane, Augustine Mulenga, Tercious Malepe, Justin Shonga, Luvuyo Memela and Jorris Dele.