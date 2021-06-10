Phakaaathi
Local soccer | Phakaaathi
Ntokozo Gumede
Football Writer
2 minute read
10 Jun 2021
9:27 am

Kaizer Chiefs lose out on their target Bradley Grobler

Ntokozo Gumede

The DStv Premiership top goalscorer has committed his future to Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Kaizer Chiefs target Bradley Grobler has signed a new contract with SuperSport United. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs, who are said to be keen on the services of SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler as they look to rebuild their team for the new season, have been dealt with a blow as the veteran attacker committed his future to Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

ALSO READ: Baxter looks for new ways to give Kaizer Chiefs edge again

The Tshwane based side announced on Thursday morning that their all-time leading goal scorer has penned a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club until the winter of 2023, which will mark a decade of leading the club’s front-line.

The link between Amakhosi and Grobler intensified about a week ago when Stuart Baxter’s name was bandied about with a return to Chiefs, who indeed announced him for a second spell on Wednesday.

Baxter has been a long time admirer of Grobler, who he worked with at SuperSport and won the Nedbank Cup together.

Nonetheless, United chief executive officer, Stanley Matthews said he looking forward to next season as Bradley Grobler has his sights set on breaking that ever-so-difficult DStv Premiership 20-goal mark.

He managed to bang in 16 goals this season and walked away with the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award for the first time in his 15-year long career.

“He told me yesterday that he feels he can go past 20 goals next season and if you consider the games he missed this year then he has a real chance of doing that. He certainly is at the top of his game right now and has made us very proud with his achievements,” Matthews was quoted on SuperSport’s twitter page.

He added: “I’m very happy to say that we have entered into a new 2 year agreement with Bradley. As our all time leading goal scorer and current PSL Golden Boot , he is central to our attacking aspirations next season.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Tembisa 10 confusion, huge Covid-19 spike, EFF embarrasses itself
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises to SA for 'rape' comments
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Baxter looks for new ways to give Kaizer Chiefs edge again
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs announce Stuart Baxter as new head coach
21 hours ago
21 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Tembisa 10 confusion, huge Covid-19 spike, EFF embarrasses itself
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises to SA for 'rape' comments
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Baxter looks for new ways to give Kaizer Chiefs edge again
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs announce Stuart Baxter as new head coach
21 hours ago
21 hours ago