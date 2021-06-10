Kaizer Chiefs lose out on their target Bradley Grobler

Ntokozo Gumede

The DStv Premiership top goalscorer has committed his future to Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Kaizer Chiefs, who are said to be keen on the services of SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler as they look to rebuild their team for the new season, have been dealt with a blow as the veteran attacker committed his future to Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

The Tshwane based side announced on Thursday morning that their all-time leading goal scorer has penned a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club until the winter of 2023, which will mark a decade of leading the club’s front-line.

The link between Amakhosi and Grobler intensified about a week ago when Stuart Baxter’s name was bandied about with a return to Chiefs, who indeed announced him for a second spell on Wednesday.

Baxter has been a long time admirer of Grobler, who he worked with at SuperSport and won the Nedbank Cup together.

Nonetheless, United chief executive officer, Stanley Matthews said he looking forward to next season as Bradley Grobler has his sights set on breaking that ever-so-difficult DStv Premiership 20-goal mark.

He managed to bang in 16 goals this season and walked away with the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award for the first time in his 15-year long career.

“He told me yesterday that he feels he can go past 20 goals next season and if you consider the games he missed this year then he has a real chance of doing that. He certainly is at the top of his game right now and has made us very proud with his achievements,” Matthews was quoted on SuperSport’s twitter page.

He added: “I’m very happy to say that we have entered into a new 2 year agreement with Bradley. As our all time leading goal scorer and current PSL Golden Boot , he is central to our attacking aspirations next season.”