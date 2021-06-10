Jonty Mark

Reports in Belgium suggest Tau is wanted by Royal Antwerp, but he and his club have indicated he will stay at Brighton.

There seems to be confusion about whether or not Percy Tau will remain at Brighton and Hove Albion next season, with the club and Tau indicating that he will stay at the English Premier League side, while reports in Belgium have heavily linked the Bafana Bafana star with a return to the Jupiler Pro League.

Last week, Brighton CEO Paul Barber, according to Sussex Live said Percy Tau had been “unlucky” not to get more game time this season, after finally getting to play for his parent club in January, having secured a work permit.

Before that Tau had loan spells in Belgium at Union St Gilloise, Club Brugge, and most recently Anderlecht.

“These things sometimes don’t always go according to the way supporters think they should or might and the player himself wants to get as many minutes on the pitch as he can,” added Barber. “But ultimately Graham (Potter, Brighton’s head coach) can only play 11 given players at any time and this season Percy perhaps has not had as much football as he would have liked or others might have liked to see him. “But (the) time will come. When that time does come hopefully we will see more of Percy and things will go forward from there.”

In Belgium, however, Tau is strongly linked with a move to Royal Antwerp, with the website voetbal24.be saying he would be available for under 5 million Euros (about R84 million).

The website claims that Antwerp owner Paul Gheysens would love to see Tau at his club, while his former side Anderlecht and AA Gent are also keeping tabs on the Bafana star.

Tau is in South African at the moment, but will miss Bafana Bafana’s friendly international against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19. He has previously said, in response to the idea he might be loaned out again, that he wants to stay and fight for his place at Brighton.