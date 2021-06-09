Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises to SA for ‘rape’ comments

Jonty Mark

'I felt strongly that I needed to make another apology before recommencing my work in South Africa,' said Baxter.

New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has apologised again for the comments he made that led to his sacking from Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

Baxter was fired at the beginning of February, after suggesting his players would have to rape someone to get a penalty from the referee following a defeat by Jamshedpur.

“I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty,” said Baxter at the time.

“Given the unfortunate nature of my exit from India, and the unfortunate comments, and to be very honest, stupid comments I made, I felt strongly that I needed to make another apology before recommencing my work in South Africa,” said Baxter.

“Anything that I said that offended anyone, I humbly apologise.

“I know it (rape) is a heinous crime and it looked like I was making light of that. I was not. That was absolutely not my intention and does not reflect me as a person. But I do know many people were upset and for that I am truly sorry. In the future there will not be an issue with me making such clusmy, insensitive and downright stupid comments. I really hope anyone offended by my insensitive words will accept this really heartfelt apology.”

The South African Football Association have already said they will not stand in the way of Chiefs’ appointment of Baxter, in the way they have stopped Belgian coach Luc Eymael from working in the country again, after he compared his Tanzanian club Yanga SC supporters to ‘monkeys and dogs’

“That ( Stuart Baxter) matter was put to rest a long time ago when Stuart Baxter apologised and said it was out of context. And the Indian association closed that matter. From an official standpoint, we do not have any issue,” Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told Phakaaathi.

“Remember that even with Luc (Eymael) we acted because Tanzania reported it directly to us. They said this is what has happened, this is what Luc has said and they sent us all the evidence. India have not sent us anything.”

“My comments, though wholly inappropriate and misplaced, were also out of context,” Baxter said in his initial apology a day after he was sacked by Odisha.

“I must be clear that I distance myself from any sympathetic position on gender-based crimes and violence.

“People that know me are aware that this does not reflect any of my views as a father, grandfather, a citizen and husband.

“There’s never been any sort of suspicion that I am not wholly against violence towards females. It would be cowardly, I think it is despicable and I have always made my views known.