Baxter looks for new ways to give Kaizer Chiefs an edge again

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"I must find out what is new that I can use that will bring us an advantage," said Baxter.

Kaizer Chiefs newly-installed coach Stuart Baxter says the game has changed since he was last at the club and will have to introduce new ways to give the embattled side some edge again.

Chiefs last won silverware during Baxter’s last stint at Amakhosi. But the Brit believes things are not as bad as they be perceived. He says he is not about to bash down everything and start over.

“It’s important that people understand that the coaches who have been here before me are good coaches, they are not bad coaches. They are some of the top coaches in the country. So, it is not about me coming in and dismantling everything that has been done,” said Baxter after his official announcement on Wednesday.

“This is about me trying to find a better balance and maybe rebuilding the culture around the team. Kaizer Chiefs have moved forward a lot since I was last here. This time the expectation will be high, I must manage that.

“This time it is a tougher league… the league has improved in terms of that the bottom teams are no longer pushovers. They are all tight games. The game has moved forward, it has changed.

“I remember first time when I came and spoke of transitions and people laughed… now it’s an integral part of everyone’s game. Now I must find out what is new that I can use that will bring us an advantage – an edge. It will be interesting. It will be a challenge, but it is going to be an interesting challenge,” said the 67-year-old.

Baxter said he had been visiting the country regularly to see his children including his son, Lee who works as a goalkeeper coach at Amakhosi.

“I am feeling comfortable with the decision to come back here. Since leaving Chiefs, I have been around the world. I’ve been Bafana coach, SuperSport (United) but people obviously know that.

“Immediately before coming here I was in India, and Sweden. I did my holiday in South Africa visiting my children. I have Lee working with Chiefs, my daughter Natalie lives in the midlands and family takes every opportunity to come to South Africa.”