Jonty Mark
Football Editor
9 Jun 2021
12:39 pm

JUST IN: Kaizer Chiefs announce Stuart Baxter as new head coach

Jonty Mark

Baxter comes in following the sacking of Gavin Hunt, and will hope to replicate his achievements in his last spell at Kaizer Chiefs, when he won two league titles in three seasons.

Stuart Baxter was named as the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach on Wednesday. Picture: Backpagepix.

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday confirmed that Stuart Baxter is taking over as their new head coach.

As previously revealed by Phakaaathi, Baxter, 67, takes over for a second spell as Amakhosi coach having guided them to two league titles in three seasons between 2012 and 2015, the last time Chiefs won any Premier Soccer League trophy.

ALSO READ: Zwane not worried about Kaizer Chiefs future

Baxter will continue to work with Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as his assistants, according to the Kaizer Chiefs website. The pair took over as interim coaches when Gavin Hunt was sacked, and won two out of two to qualify Chiefs for next season’s MTN8.

“I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of chairman Kaizer Motaung, to welcome the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, Stuart Baxter,” said Chiefs’ head of technical and youth development Molefi Ntseki in a video released by Chiefs on Twitter.

“Stuart Baxter was here before and is coming back home.”

Baxter has also coached SuperSport United, where he won two Nedbank Cups, and Bafana Bafana, also in two spells, most recently getting them to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Egypt, where they beat the host nation in the last 16.

More to follow

 

