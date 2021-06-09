Jonty Mark

Baxter comes in following the sacking of Gavin Hunt, and will hope to replicate his achievements in his last spell at Kaizer Chiefs, when he won two league titles in three seasons.

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday confirmed that Stuart Baxter is taking over as their new head coach.

As previously revealed by Phakaaathi, Baxter, 67, takes over for a second spell as Amakhosi coach having guided them to two league titles in three seasons between 2012 and 2015, the last time Chiefs won any Premier Soccer League trophy.

ALSO READ: Zwane not worried about Kaizer Chiefs future

Baxter will continue to work with Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as his assistants, according to the Kaizer Chiefs website. The pair took over as interim coaches when Gavin Hunt was sacked, and won two out of two to qualify Chiefs for next season’s MTN8.

“I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of chairman Kaizer Motaung, to welcome the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, Stuart Baxter,” said Chiefs’ head of technical and youth development Molefi Ntseki in a video released by Chiefs on Twitter.

“Stuart Baxter was here before and is coming back home.”

We welcome back one of our own, Coach Stuart Baxter as we embark on the next phase of our journey as Amakhosi. He is introduced by the Head of Technical, Molefi Ntseki who talks to him about being back home.#Amakhosi4Life #WelcomeBackBaxter pic.twitter.com/sBqFxGBCu7 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 9, 2021

Baxter has also coached SuperSport United, where he won two Nedbank Cups, and Bafana Bafana, also in two spells, most recently getting them to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Egypt, where they beat the host nation in the last 16.

More to follow