Kaizer Chiefs midfielder gets late Bafana Bafana call-up

The 21 year-old has had a fantastic season with Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom has received a last-minute call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad that will take on Uganda in an international friendly on Thursday at Orlando Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the news on their Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

Congratulations to Njabulo Blom for your senior National Team call-up! South Africa will play against Uganda tomorrow at Orlando Stadium at 6pm.#BafanaBafana #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/p8XeoToRVD — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 9, 2021

The 21 year-old was one of the more impressive performers in Kaizer Chiefs’ Premier Soccer League season, and seems to be a late replacement in the Bafana Bafana squad for Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare.

According to the South African Football Association (Safa) website Monare was only 50/50 to take part in the game against the Cranes. It is Blom’s first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad, and is a boost for him after he was left out of the Under-23 team that is in Egypt for friendlies ahead of this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I believe every coach has his own philosophy and the way he wants to play. I am not taking this (the omission) badly because it just shows that I don’t feature in the coach’s plans and philosophy. I will just keep on doing my best at Chiefs,” said Blom, according to SowetanLive.

Blom, who has come through Chiefs’ development ranks, played in 27 of Chiefs’ 30 DStv Premiership matches this season, and also featured heavily in their run to the Caf Champions League semifinals. This is his first ever Bafana Bafana call-up.