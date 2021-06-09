Phakaaathi
Local soccer | Phakaaathi
Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
9 Jun 2021
11:12 am

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder gets late Bafana Bafana call-up

Jonty Mark

The 21 year-old has had a fantastic season with Kaizer Chiefs.

Njabulo Blom has received a late Bafana Bafana call-up. Picture: Charle Lombard/BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom has received a last-minute call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad that will take on Uganda in an international friendly on Thursday at Orlando Stadium.

ALSO READ: Bafana Bafana’s Broos in the loop ahead of Uganda clash

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the news on their Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

The 21 year-old was one of the more impressive performers in Kaizer Chiefs’ Premier Soccer League season, and seems to be a late replacement in the Bafana Bafana squad for Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare.

According to the South African Football Association (Safa) website  Monare was only 50/50 to take part in the game against the Cranes. It is Blom’s first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad, and is a boost for him after he was left out of the Under-23 team that is in Egypt for friendlies ahead of this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I believe every coach has his own philosophy and the way he wants to play. I am not taking this (the omission) badly because it just shows that I don’t feature in the coach’s plans and philosophy. I will just keep on doing my best at Chiefs,” said Blom, according to SowetanLive.

Blom, who has come through Chiefs’ development ranks, played in 27 of Chiefs’ 30 DStv Premiership matches this season, and also featured heavily in their run to the Caf Champions League semifinals. This is his first ever Bafana Bafana call-up.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PHAKAAATHI

Bafana Bafana's Broos is in the loop ahead of Uganda clash
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: 'Aunty Mattie' passes away, Mkhize vs Ramaphosa and more
1 day ago
1 day ago

PHAKAAATHI

Makgopa, Ngcobo called up for Bafana duty
2 days ago
2 days ago

PHAKAAATHI

Arthur Zwane not worried about his Kaizer Chiefs future
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PHAKAAATHI

Bafana Bafana's Broos is in the loop ahead of Uganda clash
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: 'Aunty Mattie' passes away, Mkhize vs Ramaphosa and more
1 day ago
1 day ago

PHAKAAATHI

Makgopa, Ngcobo called up for Bafana duty
2 days ago
2 days ago

PHAKAAATHI

Arthur Zwane not worried about his Kaizer Chiefs future
2 days ago
2 days ago