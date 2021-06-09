Mngqithi fuels fire of Kutumela transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

“I like him, I am not sure if he is coming to the club or not, but I like him,” said Mamelodi Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi

Manqoba Mngqithi has added some fuel to the speculation that Mamelodi Sundowns are targeting Maritzburg United star-player Thabiso Kutumela, who had a rebirth of his career this past season with the Team of Choice.

ALSO READ: If people say I’m a failure, it’s ok, says Mamelodi Sundowns’ Kermit Erasmus

The former Orlando Pirates attacker has been the livewire for Ernst Middendorp’s side as his performances earned him a nomination for the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player awards, both which he lost to the more deserving Peter Shalulile. Kutumela also earned himself a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad, set to face Uganda in a friendly on Thursday.

Mngqithi has revealed he has always admired the Kutumela, but was not willing to directly admit if his side are chasing his services.

“I like him, I am not sure if he is coming to the club or not, but I like him,” said the Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach.

“He is a good football player, I have always liked him…. you can ask him. From when he was still at Baroka, I liked him and I still like him today,” he added.

Mngqithi went on to talk about the team’s plans for next season, although he still has to sit down with his co-head coach Rulani Mokwena and senior coach Steve Komphela to map out the way forward regarding the future of some players.

“We are still going to sit in that space and look. But it will not be improving, it will be to enhance what we have because the boys are looking good and some of the boys who never got to play enough might add value next season,” said the Downs mentor.

Mngqithi added: “Gift Motupa just came in now, Kermit Erasmus was injured most of the time. There are many players who don’t get much game time, who in the next season might find themselves getting game time.”