Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'There are people are who are not really happy with what he has done, but others are happy with his work,' a source told Phakaaathi.

Josef Zinnbauer’s future at Orlando Pirates remains in the balance with the German born coach expected to give a season report this week.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates set to recall defender from Golden Arrows

The Pirates head coach has come in for heavy criticism in the last few weeks, with some fans calling for the German to be fired.

According to an insider at the Buccaneers, Zinnbauer is ready for his season-ending report which will also come with the decision on whether he stays on as the coach at the club, after leading them to third place finish on the DStv Premiership log and winning the MTN8.

It is said that Zinnbauer still has the support of some other members of the management who want him to keep on coaching the club, but the verdict will be out at the meeting.

“I don’t know which day exactly is the meeting between the management and the coach, but he has to explain to them about the season. From the start to the last day, that’s how it happens. This is a big meeting because we will know whether he will still he coaching the team next season or not,” said the source.

“He wants to be there for next season and has already drawn a plan for the pre-season camps. He is really serious about succeeding at the club and hopes for a better performances and results next campaign. There are people are who are not really happy with what he has done, but others are happy with his work. That is why it is hard for me say if he will be fired or not.”

This is the second time Zinnbauer ends the season in third-place with the Buccaneers. When he joined Pirates back in 2019 he found the club struggling in position 11, but ended up managing to secure a top three finish.

The 2020 MTN8 also provided Orlando Pirates with their first trophy in 7 years.