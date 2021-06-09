The Pirates youth graduate has spent most of his time on loan since his promotion to the Bucs senior team back in 2013.

Orlando Pirates are set to re-call defender Mthokozisi Dube to the club following a successful loan spell at Golden Arrows, which has impressed the management of the club as they start with preparations for next season.

Dube has played at Sivutsa Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic and more recently at Arrows. He has made 26 appearances at Abafana Be’Sthende, with the club finishing in fourth place this season on the DStv Premiership table.

It is said another decision to re-call the 28-year old is the number of injuries the team faced during the 2020/21 campaign, which at some point forced coach Josef Zinnbauer playing with makeshift defenders and strikers.

According to the source, Dube has already been alerted about his return to his parents club and he is looking forward to having a successful future with the Buccaneers.

“Dube knows that he is coming back, he is one of the players that have really improved while on loan. He has played a lot of games at Arrows and the management is very pleased with the way he has played. It’s going to be another tough season with the Caf Confederation Cup coming up again. The plan is to have a very balanced sways that will be able to compete throughout the season,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported, with the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season wrapped up, Pirates have five of their players on loan and they might bring them back to the club.

Justice Chabalala (Bloemfontein Celtic), Tebogo Tlolane (Maritzburg United), Gladwin Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Mthokozisi Dube (Golden Arrows) and Sandile Mthethwa (Chippa United) will have to hope that they have done enough at the respective team they loaned out at to be welcomed back at the team.