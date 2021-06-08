Sibongiseni Gumbi

Moeneeb Josephs came under a bit of a stick from social media on Tuesday.

AmaZulu FC assistant coach, Moeneeb Josephs has hit a hornet’s nest with his tweet mocking the Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches for not winning the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award.

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena were beaten by Benni McCarthy of AmaZulu to the Coach of the Season award at the Premier Soccer League end of season ceremony on Sunday.

The awarding of McCarthy over the duo caused serious and heated debates with some questioning the criteria used to select nominees and winners of the awards.

It does not happen more often that a coach who had not won the league title get awarded ahead of those who did. The award had been dominated by Pitso Mosimane over the past few years as his Sundowns side dominated local football.

“Maybe next year they will add Coaches of the year,” wrote Moeneeb Josephs with an emoji of a wink. He also posted a photo of McCarthy and captioned it: “Coach of the year. Period.”

Some fans didn’t take kindly to this, saying it was unprofessional for a professional football coach to say such. Mukalaha Vho-Naledzani replied: “It’s always the ones without teeth.”

Josephs didn’t take it lying down and retaliated, saying: “Coming from someone with a big, solid rectangular head but no brain… what a waste of good space on that neck.”

Themba Mhlophe replied: Very unprofessional from Moeneeb. I see a very short coaching career for this one. Uyaphapha (he’s too forward).” Josephs replied: “While u (you are) at it, lotto numbers please.”

Twitter user who calls himself Mr GT dragged AmaZulu into it asking if they condoned such behaviour from their coaches. “Is this the type of behavior (sic) you would like to be associated with? Does this represent your values as a football club? Is he living the club’s values? Speaking I’ll of other coaches? I know this is his 1st real job as a coach but do you condone his behavior?”.