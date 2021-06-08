Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Phakaaathi takes a look at on-loan Orlando Pirates players that will have to hope they have done enough at the teams they were loaned out at to be welcomed back at Bucs.

With the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season wrapped up, Orlando Pirates have five of their players on loan and they might bring them back to the club.

Justice Chabalala (Bloemfontein Celtic), Tebogo Tlolane (Maritzburg United), Gladwin Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Mthokozisi Dube (Golden Arrows) and Sandile Mthethwa (Chippa United) will have to hope that they have done enough at the respective team they loaned out at to be welcomed back at the team.

The Buccaneers ended the season in third place with 50 points, earning themselves a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup once again for the next campaign.

Pirates had a roller-coaster season, with the club earlier on in the campaign looking worthy of a side that can go on to challenge for the DStv Premiership tittle.

But, things would turn out badly for the Buccaneers, with the club lacking consistency and a number of injuries to their key players being a major factor in their lack of a stable starting line-up.

But, Pirates had decent squad to compete for honours and they did manage to lift the MTN8 Cup to end their six years trophy drought and reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

But, as another season comes, there has to be some reinforcements being made and especially looking at the players they sent out on loan.

Here are the five Bucs players who will be keen to go back to their parent club for next season from the loan-spells:

Justice Chabalala

Chabalala has run out of contract with the Buccaneers with his term coming to an end later this month. The defender will be crossing his fingers that his performances Phunya Sele-Sele has managed to convince the technical team to offer him a new deal.

Tebogo Tlolane

The 26-year old left-back, who can also play as a left-winger is no stranger to being loaned. This is his second loan spell at Maritzburg since his arrival at Bucs in 2019.

Gladwin Shitolo

Shitolo hasn’t been able to cement his place at Pirates having been constantly loaned-out as well after arriving at the club from Jomo Cosmos in 2014. The defensive midfielder enjoyed a solid season with Golden Arrows helping the club finish the league in fourth place. The 31-year old has also had loan stints at Chippa United and the now dissolved Platinum Stars.

Mthokozisi Dube

28-years old right-back has been a regular as well this past season with Arrows. He has played over 20 games for the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit. He is also one of the Bucs player’s that has been loaned numerous times.

Sandile Mthethwa

A former national team player who has shown a lot of potential. At 24-years old, Mthethwa’s has been unlucky as well when it comes to trying to break into the Bucs team. He has already spent time at National First Division side Richards Bay FC. This past season was his second loan spell with Chippa United.