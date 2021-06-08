Who are the six players leaving Swallows, and where are they headed?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Phakaaathi look at the six Swallows players who will possible find new homes next season.

Swallows FC coach, Brandon Truter confirmed in his post-match interview after the Dube Birds’ last DStv Premiership match that he will be without six of his regular players for next season.

This was just confirmation of what Phakaaathi had been reporting regarding some of Swallows’ players who had attracted interest elsewhere.

Here we look at the six players and their possible new homes:

Kgaogelo Sekgota – the pacey and skilled winger was one of the players who shined under Gavin Hunt at Bidvest Wits. He was set to link up with Hunt again at Chiefs as he was top of the list the now fired mentor wanted at Naturena. He may still go there, although Orlando Pirates have also been lured by his scent.

Njabulo Ngcobo – the PSL’s Defender of the Season is also linked with a move across to Amakhosi. He has shown to be a good defender and could be a solution to Chiefs’ aging and slow defence. But, he has also attracted the interest of big spenders, Mamelodi Sundowns who Phakaaathi understands want to hijack the move.

Ruzaigh Gamildien – He is surprisingly one of the players Hunt also wanted at Amakhosi. He is not the most clinical of strikers but has a good sense for goal evidenced by the 11 he scored for the Dube Birds this past season – five of them were however from the penalty spot. It is however unlikely that Chiefs will continue with this transfer with Hunt now fired. Kaizer Motaung senior was said to have been unwilling to sign him in the first place. But a pre-contract may have already been signed

Moikhomotsi Thibedi – He is a Kaizer Chiefs player anyway and couldn’t go back last season because the club could not register him. He had been an influential player at Swallows and grew so much.

Sifiso Hlanti – He is also one of Hunt’s boys who were set to follow him. And with the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Yagan Sasman and Philani Zulu likely to be offloaded by Amakhosi, Hlanti has space in Naturena.

Maphoko Seabi – He was on loan from Sundowns and is likely to return although he might be sent out on loan yet again.