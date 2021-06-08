France warm-up for attempt to add Euros to World Cup success

Phumelela

Tuesday 8 June

M1 Benin vs Zambia: Benin are warming up for their postponed Cup of Nations qualifier in Sierra Leone later this month. Zambia lost a friendly 3-1 in Senegal on Saturday.

M2 Poland vs Iceland: Poland have won just one of their last six games as they head to the European Championship. Iceland have not yet beaten Poland in six previous clashes.

M3 Cameroon vs Nigeria: A second friendly in four days between the neighbours in Austria. Cameroon won 1-0 in the first game on Friday.

M4 GAIS Goteborg vs Landskrona: GAIS have won four of the six previous visits made to Gothenburg by Landskrona.

M5 Hungary vs Republic of Ireland: Hungary have a final warm-up game before Euro 2020 on the back of winning their last three outings. Ireland beat tiny Andorra 4-1 last Thursday to end a run of 12 matches without success.

M6 Czech Republic vs Albania: The Czechs were beaten 4-0 by Italy in a Euro warm-up last week so need a morale booster before the finals begin. Albania have lost only one of their past nine games.

M7 Spain vs Lithuania: Spain have lost one of their past 23 outings. Spain have won five of their six meetings with Lithuania, drawing the other game.

M8 Morocco vs Ghana: Friendly in Rabat is the first meeting in 13 years between the two African heavyweights. Ghana are unbeaten in three previous clashes with Morocco.

M9 Senegal vs Cape Verde Islands: Senegal beat Zambia 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday and are now unbeaten in their past five games as Cape Verde beat Brazil’s Olympic team 2-1 in a friendly game in Serbia last week.

M10 France vs Bulgaria: One of the most famous defeats in French football history was when they lost 2-1 at home to Bulgaria and failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. Bulgaria have won seven of 16 past meetings against France, losing eight.

