Is Sundows, Pitso Mosimane spat much more than what meets the eye?

Mgosi squad

Mosimane left Sundowns in September just days before the start of the season and joined Egyptian giants Al-Ahly a few days later.

The truth behind Pitso Mosimane’s sudden move from Mamelodi Sundowns may be deeper than previously thought.

But while the reason has always been thought to have been the big offer from Ahly, a source has claimed that he had been unhappy and may have been actively looking for a way out anyway.

“When he signed a new deal, it was very restrictive, and he had lost so much power. He signed the deal because he was hoping things would change but he had no control over who the team signs or releases or who should on his technical team,” said the source.

“As it is, I don’t think he had much to do with Rulani (Mokwena) re-joining his team. Someone just didn’t like him and wanted to make sure that things are stacked against him so badly that he would fail,” said the source.

Mosimane admitted publicly recently that someone at Sundowns had set the fans out to hurl insults at him when he came with Al Ahly for the Champions League quarter finals.

A bitter spat between him and the club then ensued with Sundowns taking him to court to demand that he and his agent, who happens to be his wife, pay back the commission they received when he signed the new deal.