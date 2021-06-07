Phakaaathi
Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
7 Jun 2021
5:01 pm

Makgopa, Ngcobo called up for Bafana duty

Jonty Mark

Ethan Brooks of TS Galaxy and Baroka's Denwin Farmer are also in the squad.

Njabulo Ngcobo has been called up to the Bafana squad. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

What has already been a fantastic week for Evidence Makgopa and Njabulo Ngcobo got even better on Monday as the pair were called up to the Bafana Bafana squad that will take part in a friendly against Uganda on Thursday at Orlando Stadium.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau out as Bafana squad is hit by Covid-19

Makgopa won the DStv Premiership Most Promising Player Award at the PSL Awards on Sunday, while Njabulo Ngcobo was named the DStv Premiership Defender of the Season, and a combination of illness and injury in the Bafana squad has now handed the pair a chance at international level.

Bafana announced on Monday that Percy Tau and Teboho Mokoena had tested positive for Covid-19, and had to be quarantined along with Sipho Mbule, who had been in contact with Mokoena. All will miss the Uganda game along with Sundowns’ Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa an Mothobi Mvala, who are all injured.

Also called up the squad are Baroka defender Denwin Farmer and TS Galaxy defensive midfielder Ethan Brooks. Farmer was previously called up by Stuart Baxter to his squad for an African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier over four years ago. For Brooks, Makgopa and Ngcobo, however, these are first call-ups to the squad.

