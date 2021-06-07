Arthur Zwane not worried about his Kaizer Chiefs future

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"Whether or not I will be part of the first team next season, I am still part of Kaizer Chiefs," said Zwane.

Arthur Zwane has reignited Kaizer Chiefs so much that the Amakhosi supporters can’t stop celebrating getting a top eight spot at the very last minute.

The celebrations are however not about the top eight spot alone, but seeing their team back to a competent level with some inspired displays. But Zwane and Dillon Shepard were just a temporary solution while the club’s management looked for the recently sacked Gavin Hunt’s replacement.

“I am one person who takes things one step at a time. I believe I am a student of the game. Whether or not I will be part of the first team next season, I am still part of Kaizer Chiefs because I am a coach of the reserve side. When given an opportunity you always give your best,” said Zwane when asked about his prospects at the team.

A new coach, believed to be Stuart Baxter, may opt to get his own technical team and Zwane could be redeployed to the academy where he has fine tuned some of the best talent the club has produced in a while.

“If things don’t work out, then you move on. But this was a good learning curve for me and Dillon. Having had this chance to take the team forward…. We got maximum points from both games. What’s next? Whatever happens will benefit the team because it will be done to make sure the team gets better and gets back to where it belongs.

“It will not be because so and so is not good enough to be here. It will be because maybe at that time the club will believe if we bring these personnel – and we will give them our full support – things will get better,” explained Zwane.

Answering a question on how it was working with Hunt, Zwane gave a brief comment: “I learnt a lot from him as a coach. It is unfortunate that things didn’t work out… the rest is history. We can say whatever we want to say but at the end of the day the decision was made by the club. As coaches we come and go.”