Grobler targets 20 goals next season after claiming golden boot

After years of playing in the top-flight of South African football, Bradley Grobler has finally bagged the most coveted gong for strikers – the DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer’s award (popularly known as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot).
With 16 strikes in the league, he fended off competition from Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile, who scored a brace on the final day but still fell a single goal short.
Grobler described his triumph as a lifelong dream and told SuperSport United supporters to rest assured that he would dig deeper in his well of goals to produce more next season.
“I am feeling a bit relieved, it has been a dream of mine for as far back as I can remember. For every striker it is a goal and a dream to win the Top Goalscorers’ award. I have been close on a few occasions and haven’t quite got over the line. I am the top goal-scorer and it is a great feeling,” said Grobler.
“I am happy, but at the same time I set a target of 20 goals and I did not get there for various reasons and it is a bit of motivation. I have broken that duck now (of winning the award) and that’s kind of a bit of pressure off my back. There is room for improvement, I want to be better. South Africa needs the 20-goal barrier to be broken and I will push for that,” added Grobler.
“I may have scored 16 goals but I still missed a lot of chances that could have easily taken me over 20 goals. But for a striker to get opportunities it shows that the team is doing well, it means I am doing something right. It means I have to work on taking more chances to get more than 20 goals,” he said, as he committed to become the next player to hit the 20-goal mark since Siyabonga Nomvethe in 2011/12 season for Swallows.
Grobler’s goals helped Matsatsantsa maintain their top-five presence and that left many a SuperSport player quite pleased.
“From a team’s point of view we did well. Halfway through the second half of the season we hit a rocky patch but the coach did a good job helping us to believe in ourselves again and we changed the way we played.”