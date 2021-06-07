Did Hunt’s outbursts make him lose the dressing room at Kaizer Chiefs?

Mgosi squad

Hunt’s outbursts about the players who were not in his plans going forward made things so awkward the club were pushed into a corner.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt had muddied the waters so badly at the club that it was going to take too much time for things to settle, according to insiders at the club.

“He was being honest to be fair to him. He didn’t want to give people fake hope about their future at the club when he knows he will be releasing them. But it created so much disharmony that the situation became tense.

“The management tried so many times to ease the tensions, but they could see the damage was too much. And that he was constantly not seeing eye-to-eye with management on player recruitment policies made things worse for him.

“That is why they risked everything and had to let him go when they did. They could have waited for the season to end, but they felt it was fair for all parties involved that he went then,” said a source.

Hunt was fired with just two games left in the DStv Premiership and sources have claimed some players even celebrated the news of his dismissal as the situation was so bad, they didn’t enjoy going to training anymore.