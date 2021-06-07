Percy Tau out as Bafana squad is hit by Covid-19

Jonty Mark

'Everybody knows the quality of Percy Tau', said Bafana assistant coach Cedomir Janevski.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will miss Thursday’s friendly international against Uganda after testing positive for Covid-19.

SuperSport midfielder Teboho Mokoena has also tested positive and will miss the game, and both players have been quarantined, along with Mokoena’s midfield partner Sipho Mbule, who is also out.

Bafana also have injury concerns over Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Assistant coaches Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele addressed the media in Johannesburg on Monday in the absence of head coach Hugo Broos, who is back in Belgium because he needed his second coronavirus vaccine.

“Everybody knows the quality of Percy Tau,” said Janevski.

“He was a player at Bruges, my ex-team, he was in Anderlecht, he is an important player for the national team of South Africa. We hope for the next camp he will be ok. He has the skills, he is in England (now), he has a good mentality and can give his quality not just individually, around the players who will be with him in the next game of qualification (for the World Cup).”

“I know it is also the end of the season, the last game finished last weekend, we should normally have more days to prepare. It is not just physical preparation, just to meet each other. I hope before the September qualification time we have more (time).”