Phakaaathi
Local soccer | Phakaaathi
Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
7 Jun 2021
10:22 am

Percy Tau out as Bafana squad is hit by Covid-19

Jonty Mark

'Everybody knows the quality of Percy Tau', said Bafana assistant coach Cedomir Janevski.

Percy Tau is put of the Bafana squad after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will miss Thursday’s friendly international against Uganda after testing positive for Covid-19.

SuperSport midfielder Teboho Mokoena has also tested positive and will miss the game, and both players have been quarantined, along with Mokoena’s midfield partner Sipho Mbule, who is also out.

Bafana also have injury concerns over Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Assistant coaches Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele addressed the media in Johannesburg on Monday in the absence of head coach Hugo Broos, who is back in Belgium because he needed his second coronavirus vaccine.

“Everybody knows the quality of Percy Tau,” said Janevski.

“He was a player at Bruges, my ex-team, he was in Anderlecht, he is an important player for the national team of South Africa. We hope for the next camp he will be ok. He has the skills, he is in England (now), he has a good mentality and can give his quality not just individually, around the players who will be with him in the next game of qualification (for the World Cup).”

“I know it is also the end of the season, the last game finished last weekend, we should normally have more days to prepare. It is not just physical preparation, just to meet each other. I hope before the September qualification time we have more (time).”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PHAKAAATHI

Shalulile scoops top honours at PSL Awards
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

How Kaizer Chiefs can damage AmaZulu and Pirates' continental dream
3 days ago
3 days ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs - the club is not for sale!
4 days ago
4 days ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Manyama revels in first Kaizer Chiefs hat-trick
4 days ago
4 days ago


