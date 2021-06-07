Ex-Sundowns, Pirates star facing uncertain future at Chippa United

Mgosi squad

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was handed a short term contract by Chippa earlier this year.

Oupa Manyisa’s time with Chippa United all depends on whether the club will survive getting relegated to the GladAfrica Championship with his contract coming to an end later this month.

ALSO READ: Disagreements and favouritism blamed for Chippa United woes

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was handed a short term contract by Chippa earlier this year.

The Eastern Cape outfit finished this season in 15th place on the DStv Premiership standings and have to try to save their top flight football status by winning the promotion/relegation playoffs.

Manyisa, however, hasn’t had much game time at the Chilli Boys, but a source at the club has revealed that the midfielder’s good relationship with chairman Chippa Mpengesi will see him with at least an extension of one more season to his contract.

“He (Manyisa) is really hoping that the club survives relegation because he knows that the chairman will extend his stay. He hasn’t played much since he joined the, but he is very close to the chairman and he likes him a lot. Right now he is at camp with the rest of the squad preparing for the playoffs,” said the source.