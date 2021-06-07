Qatar have eye on World Cup hosting

Phumelela

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

Qatar continue their preparations for hosting the World Cup as they participate in the preliminaries despite being already qualified and take on Oman on Monday. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 7 June

S10 V3

M1 Belarus vs Sierra Leone: CANCELLED

M2 Malta vs Kazakhstan: CANCELLED

M3 UAE vs Thailand: Three of the last five matches between these countries all ended in draws. This World Cup qualifier is being played in Dubai.

M4 Oman vs Qatar: World Cup qualifiers where Oman have ceded home advantage to Qatar, who are participating in the preliminaries despite being the next hosts.

M5 KA vs Breidablik: POSTPONED

M6 Andorra vs Gibraltar: These two tiny territories have never met before but long been among the whipping boys of European football.

M7 Faroe Islands vs Liechtenstein: Faroes have won all five previous clashes against the principality with an 11-3 goal aggregate.

M8 FH Hafnarfjordur vs Keflavik: POSTPONED

M9 Valur Reykjavik vs Vikingur Reykjavik: Valur have won four in a row and are top of the log in Iceland. Vikingur are second in the standings, also unbeaten this season.

M10 Vitoria Bahia vs Nautico: The last three clashes between these clubs have been drawn. The last two were goalless.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1