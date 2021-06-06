Jonty Mark

The Sundowns striker won the two main awards, while Benni McCarthy was named Coach of the Season.

Peter Shalulile was richly rewarded for a fantastic first season at Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday, walking away with both the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season Award, and the DSTV Premiership Players’ Player of the Season Award.

Shalulile picked up his dues after a season in which he netted 22 times in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The Namibian proved a fantastic signing for Masandawana from the now-defunct Highlands Park, as the Brazilians won the DStv Premiership at a canter.

Shalulile, who scored 15 goals in the Premiership alone, beat off competitions from teammate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United striker Thabiso Kutumela in both major categories.

ALSO READ: Shalulile hits another brace as Sundowns close season in style

The main surprise of the awards came in the decision to name AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy as the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season, even though Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngithi won the title with Sundowns, losing just one match in the process.

McCarthy, who joined AmaZulu in December, did take Usuthu on a 16-game unbeaten run in the league, as they finished in their highest ever position in the Premiership, as runners up to Sundowns.

Sundowns Denis Onyango and Themba Zwane won DStv Premiership Goalkeeper and Midfielder of the season respectively, while Swallows FC’s Njabulo Ngcobo won DStv Premiership Defender of the Season.

Baroka FC striker Evidence Makgopa, 21, who scored seven goals for Bakgaga this season, won the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season Award.

PSL Awards list:

PSL Footballer of the Season – Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season – Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season – Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu FC)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season (under 21) – Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season – Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season – Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Goal of the season – Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer – Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)- 16 Goals

MTN8 Last Man Standing – Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player (Under 23) – Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament – Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired:

Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournament – Siyanda Nyanga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Diski Challenge Rewired Top Goal Scorer/s