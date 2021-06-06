Former Sundowns media officer dies in car accident

“It is with great sadness that we as the Thuswa family convey the news of the passing of our dear brother‚ Thulani Thuswa‚" said the statement.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa lost his life in a car accident on Sunday morning in Sandton Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

Thuswa left Sundowns in 2019 to start a public relations and sponsorship agency. The former Sundowns spokesperson’s family confirmed his passing with a media statement on Sunday. Thuswa’s car is said to have crashed into a barricade on the side on the road on the M1.

“Thulani met his untimely passing‚ Sunday 6th June 2021.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened as a family‚ He was a true light in this world‚ a kind person and always ready to share that unforgettable smile of his.

“We know that many people were touched by the kind of person Thulani was and have expressed their hurt and shock.

“We respectfully ask for time as a family to privately mourn our beloved Thulani.”