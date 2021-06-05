Phakaaathi
Local soccer | Phakaaathi
Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Football Writer
2 minute read
5 Jun 2021
5:22 pm

Orlando Pirates off to Caf Confederation Cup  after finishing third

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Buccaneers didn’t really make much impact in the game, with less than three shots at goals in the first half.

Gabadinho Mhango (2nd left) celebrates after scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Baroka FC v Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

 

Orlando Pirates managed to finish the season on third place after playing to a goalless draw with Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

It wasn’t an ending that the Buccaneers coach Josef Zinnbauer would have probably hoped for, but sealing a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup is something worthy.

Pirates had ambitions of finishing in second place, but their dreams were crushed midweek after AmaZulu claimed the spot.

But, the Buccaneers were able to end their season on 54 points after 30, while TTM who are safe from relegation finished on 12th spot with 31 points.

It was the home side home that looked as if they would eventually get a goal, with more shots at goal, but they didn’t make use of the chances.

But, the Buccaneers had a penalty shout just two minutes into the game after Vincent Pule went down side the box, but the referee waved played on.

TTM made a threat in the 37th minutes, but Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands went out of his box to make a clearance.

The twos sides went into half-time unable to find the back of the net.

Early on in the second half, Pirates had a chance with Gabadinho Mhango, his attempt was fruitless

However, the two teams didn’t really make enough clear cut chances to get a goal.

In the 81st minute, substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja had a glorious opportunity to put Bucs in the lead with a header, but it went over the bar.

At the end of the day, the two sides walked away with the spoils being shared, with Pirate into the Caf tournament, while TTM are safe for another season in top flight football.

RELATED ARTICLES

PHAKAAATHI

Shalulile nets a brace, again, as Downs close off season in style
15 seconds ago
15 seconds ago

PHAKAAATHI

Zwane speaks a good game ahead of gigantic Galaxy clash
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Vital points needed on last day of season
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Mngqithi tips Shalulile to beat Themba Zwane to PSL ‘big awards’
1 day ago
1 day ago


