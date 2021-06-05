Chiefs avert embarrassment, get top eight spot

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Amakhosi managed to finish in the top eight of the Dstv Premiership to close the curtains on what has been a season roller-coaster season for them.

Kaizer Chiefs have made the top eight. Yes, Amakhosi’s 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in their final DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium ensured them a spot in the MTN8 next season.

The Naturena based side has had a difficult season and with two games left, had the possibility of being dragged into the relegation playoffs. But two inspired wins against Golden Arrows on Wednesday and Galaxy on Saturday have leap-frogged Amakhosi to a more respectable finish.

And they still have title ambitions in the Caf Champions League where they have reached the semifinals stage. Their bad run resulted in head coach, Gavin Hunt being released last weekend.

And this has worked like a charm with interim coaches, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Shepard guiding the side to the top eight which looked a dream at some point.

The game in Nelspruit started at a high pace with both sides keen on getting that important first goal. But while they did create some chances, there was nothing clear cut in the first half.

The goal showed Samir Nurkovic’s brilliance and awareness, following a misplaced header by McBeth Mahlangu and heading it into goal in the 26th minute. The goal was to be the decider for this tie.

While the Rockets tried to find an equaliser that would see them back in the top eight and push Amakhosi out, it was not to be.