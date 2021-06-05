Zwane speaks a good game ahead of gigantic Galaxy clash

Sibongiseni Gumbi

From how he speaks, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane knows what he needs to do to get Amakhosi into the top eight. Amakhosi must beat TS Galaxy on Saturday afternoon away at Mbombela Stadium to book a place in next season’s MTN8.

Speaking about the game, Zwane sounds like he has figured out Owen Da Gama’s hand and came up with a counter plan. Zwane scored a big win in his first game as interim coach at Amakhosi twice coming from behind to beat Golden Arrows 3-2.

“We come from a situation where our energy levels were low because of the loss to Black Leopards. We had to lift the spirits in the camp and had to prepare for Golden Arrows knowing they are a good team, while we also had one eye on TS Galaxy,” said Zwane on Friday.

“We knew that they play different brands of football although they have similarities when they break forward. They use a lot of speed. When you look at Arrows going forward, they use combination play and speed.

“TS Galaxy also have similar players who are good on one v one situations. They often play off the second ball. They pump the balls forward from the back because they have (Mxolisi) Macuphu and (Wayde) Lekay who drop the balls for oncoming midfielders. And from there, if they can’t break through the middle they go wide, looking to isolate and create one v one situations and bring in the crosses.

“But it remains to be seen if they will use the same approach because we want their top eight spot. If they lose the game, we kick them off the top eight. I think they will be cautious and want to secure a point while trying for maximum points.

“We will go all out and take the game to them because we want to be in the top eight at all costs. We are bound to be a vulnerable at the back, but we have prepared for that. We have worked on when we lose the ball in certain areas of the field how we should stop them from hurting us,” explained Zwane.