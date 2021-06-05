Vital points needed on last day of season

Phumelela

Saturday 5 June

M1 Black Leopards vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Relegated Leopards have hardly made Thohoyandou into a fortress this season with two wins from their 14 home games in the league to date. Celtic have won only once on the road in this campaign.

M2 Chippa United vs SuperSport United: Chippa must win to avoid finishing second from bottom but have won only twice in 16 past clashes with SuperSport United, which includes losing half of their past home meetings with the Pretoria-based team.

M3 Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch FC: Vital points are still at stake in a potential end of season thriller as Arrows chase third place and Stellenbosch seek safety. Arrows won 3-1 away at Stellenbosch earlier this year.

M4 TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs: If Chiefs win, they will climb into the top eight at Galaxy’s expense. Galaxy upset Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final in 2019 but their only meeting since was a goalless draw at Soccer City last November.

M5 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City: Sundowns will be handed the league trophy at the end of the match for a fifth year in a row but City’s new coach Eric Tinkler will look to spoil their party.

M6 Maritzburg United vs AmaZulu: Derby to end the season in KwaZulu-Natal where Maritzburg are unbeaten in their past nine matches with AmaZulu and have won three in a row at home against them.

M7 Orlando Pirates vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila: Pirates need one ppoint to ensure third place. Their only home defeat this season was to Sundowns, who beat them 3-0 at the start of last month. TTM have only won away at Maritzburg United and TS Galaxy in league action this season.

M8 Swallows FC vs Baroka FC: For a second successive season, Baroka will end up with a better away record than at home while Swallows have already become the new draw record holders.

M9 Trelleborg vs GIF Sundsvall: Trelleborg have lost their last two games in the Swedish second division. Sundsvall’s previous two away games both ended in 2-0 victories.

M10 Russia vs Bulgaria: Russia’s last warm-up game before the Euros. Russia have won two previous home meetings against Bulgaria.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 2,3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1