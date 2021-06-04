Notoane makes changes to SA Under-23 squad ahead of Egypt friendlies

The Under-23 coach is expected to name his final squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Following the cancellation of the United Arab Emirates tournament, South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane has made some changes in his squad, that will now play Egypt in a two legged friendly in Cairo on 10 and 13 June.

The SA Under-23 coach is disappointed with the calling off of the tournament, but says at least he is happy for his team to play against the Egyptians.

“We are disappointed with the cancellation of the UAE tournament because it was an exciting prospect but I am happy that we got to secure two games against our North African brothers Egypt,” said Notoane.

From the initial squad that was called up for the UAE competition, Mamelodi Sundowns’s keeper Ricardo Goss was included, but has now been replaced by Sifiso Mlungwana. English Premiership based side Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela has been left out as well including Gift Links, Sphephelo Sithole, Siyabonga Lingedza and Promise Mkhuma.

Notoane has brought in Grant Magerman, Goodman Mosele, Rowan Human and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Notoane explained the reason behind the changes in his squad.

“We made some changes to the squad that was going to the UAE because with the Premier Soccer League only completing on Saturday, 5 June 2021 we will have all the selected players available,” noted Notoane.

The Under-23 coach is expected to name his final squad for the Tokyo Olympics, set to start on 23 July until 8 August.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Mondli Mpoto

Lincoln Vyver

Sifiso Mlungwana

Defenders:

Tercious Malepe

Katlego Mohamme

Thendo Mukumela

Luke Fleurs

Bongani Sam

Keanu Cupido

Kamohelo Mahlangu

Reeve Frosler

Midfielders:

Luke le Roux

Thabo Cele

Goodman Mosele

Athenkosi Dlala

Grant Magerman

Kobamelo Kodisang

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Rowan Human

Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Forwards:

Fagrie Lakay

Luther Singh

Keletso Makgalwa

Lyle Foster

Liam Jordan