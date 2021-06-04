Notoane makes changes to SA Under-23 squad ahead of Egypt friendlies

Following the cancellation of the United Arab Emirates tournament, South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane has made some changes in his squad, that will now play Egypt in a two legged friendly in Cairo on 10 and 13 June.
The SA Under-23 coach is disappointed with the calling off of the tournament, but says at least he is happy for his team to play against the Egyptians.
“We are disappointed with the cancellation of the UAE tournament because it was an exciting prospect but I am happy that we got to secure two games against our North African brothers Egypt,” said Notoane.
From the initial squad that was called up for the UAE competition, Mamelodi Sundowns’s keeper Ricardo Goss was included, but has now been replaced by Sifiso Mlungwana. English Premiership based side Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela has been left out as well including Gift Links, Sphephelo Sithole, Siyabonga Lingedza and Promise Mkhuma.
Notoane has brought in Grant Magerman, Goodman Mosele, Rowan Human and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.
Notoane explained the reason behind the changes in his squad.
“We made some changes to the squad that was going to the UAE because with the Premier Soccer League only completing on Saturday, 5 June 2021 we will have all the selected players available,” noted Notoane.
The Under-23 coach is expected to name his final squad for the Tokyo Olympics, set to start on 23 July until 8 August.
Full squad:
Goalkeepers:
Mondli Mpoto
Lincoln Vyver
Sifiso Mlungwana
Defenders:
Tercious Malepe
Katlego Mohamme
Thendo Mukumela
Luke Fleurs
Bongani Sam
Keanu Cupido
Kamohelo Mahlangu
Reeve Frosler
Midfielders:
Luke le Roux
Thabo Cele
Goodman Mosele
Athenkosi Dlala
Grant Magerman
Kobamelo Kodisang
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo
Rowan Human
Kamohelo Mahlatsi
Forwards:
Fagrie Lakay
Luther Singh
Keletso Makgalwa
Lyle Foster
Liam Jordan