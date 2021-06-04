Rasta makes a portrait of Benni after wonder season with AmaZulu

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Rasta, who is a Kaizer Chiefs fan, believes McCarthy deserves a the portrait as a living legend and especially after the job he has done with AmaZulu.

Benni McCarthy is one of latest prominent figures to have been part of the artworks by controversial artist Lebani Sirenje, famously knows as Rasta.

Rasta is well known to be making portraits of celebrities, especially during their funerals having painted the likes of the late muscian Lindani Buthelezi, famously known as Prokid, radio personality Bob Mabena and actress Mary Twala to mention a few.

The Zimbabwean born artist has faced a lot of criticism on social media with many disapproving his work, but that doesn’t stop him from doing more paintings.

The artist was recently inspired McCarthy and his DStv Premiership side AmaZulu FC, after the club made history by finishing the league in second place and qualifying to play in the Caf Champions League for the very first time.

“If you look at how McCarthy has done at Usuthu you will agree with me that he is indeed a living a legend. He has done well with the team, taking from the. Ott half of the table to the the top. It’s really a gray kob and he definitely deserves the portrait as a living legend who continues to do well,” said the artist.

“This is just a token of appreciation for him, an award for the job he has done. I did two portraits of him.”

Rasta further revealed that he is meeting with McCarthy with the possibility of making a song with him along with musicians Rhumshidi and DJ Dix, he is working with. The Usuthu coache iis no stranger into music, having collaborated with a Kwaito group Tkzee back in his playing days.

“I’m in Durban at the moment, I will be meeting with Benni and his manager. There is a song that we are working and we would like to feature him.