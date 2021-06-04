Phakaaathi
Sibongiseni Gumbi
Football writer
4 Jun 2021
1:08 pm

‘Happy’ Mashiane thanks fans after collecting PSL Goal of the Month award

The 24-year-old won himself the Goal of the Month for May for his brilliantly taken free kick against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs won the PSL Goal of the Month award for May/June. Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Happy Mashiane may have been a bit part player for the Naturena side this season, but he will have something to always cherish about the season which has not been good for Amakhosi.

ALSO READ: How Kaizer Chiefs can damage AmaZulu and Pirates’ continental dream

“I would like to thank everyone who took their precious time to vote for me to get this Goal of the Month Award. I would also like to also thank my technical team for guiding me and making sure I show my level best whenever I get a chance,” said Mashiane of his award.

“Regardless of how the season is going, things are rosy for us – we know that. But they have been there pushing me to be one of the greatest. To my teammates, I would like to thank you for always being there and pushing me to do my best. I can’t thank you enough. I am humbled and grateful for everything you have done for me.”

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena won the Coach of the Month award, while Peter Shalulile walked away with the Player of the Month award.

