SuperSport coach Tembo still clinging onto hope of top four finish

Ntokozo Gumede

“We want to finish as high as we can and we have an opportunity to do that," said Tembo.

Chippa United have failed to get the better of SuperSport United in the last two meetings of the league and they go up against the Pretoria-based in a do or die tie in the final round of the DStv Premiership.

ALSO READ: Relegation playoff spot looming for Chippa, Stellenbosch and Maritzburg

The Chilli Boys are in the playoff spot and they need a win against United, with the hope that Golden Arrows do them a favour and beat Stellenbosch, while at the same time, will hold fingers for an AmaZulu result in the derby against Maritzburg.

As you know, permutations change every minute at this stage of the season and for SuperSport, they have their sights set on a top four finish, which would need them to win their game in East London and pray Stellies do the job against Abafana Bes’thende.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori head coach Kaitano Tembo is aware that the season finale will be one with twists and turns as all games kick-off simultaneously on Saturday.

“It will be a very difficult game playing against a team that is fighting for their lives but we have our own ambitions,” said Tembo.

“We want to finish as high as we can and we have an opportunity to do that. This victory [against Maritzburg United] gives us an opportunity to do well against Chippa and we are going to treat this match with respect because there are no easy games in this league,” he added.

Bradley Grobler’s brace helped SuperSport to position themselves better to stand in line to improve on last season’s fifth-place finish. They beat the Team of Choice 2-0 in their final game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium – a display which left Tembo very much pleased.

“We had a very good start and our intentions were very clear, we wanted to win that game and we played more on the offense and we did that very well. We knew that with their 3-5-2 formation there was always going to be spaces on the side and the first goal came from the side where we went wide and put in a cross. We had a lot of those opportunities but the final ball was not really that good but I was happy with our overall performances. A clean sheet and two goals is very good.”