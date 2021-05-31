Phakaaathi
Local soccer | Phakaaathi
Molefe Seeletsa
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
31 May 2021
4:31 pm

Molefi Ntseki joins Kaizer Chiefs

Molefe Seeletsa

Amakhosi confirmed that Ntseki will join the club for an initial period of three years, with a two-year option.

Molefi Ntseki is back as Bafana assistant coach. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the new Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy on a three-year deal.

“Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the appointment of Molefi Ntseki ahead of the new season as the club’s Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy,” Amakhosi said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Chiefs get Safa green light to rehire Baxter

Amakhosi confirmed that Ntseki will join the club for an initial period of three years, with a two-year option.

“The new appointment comes as Amakhosi look to further strengthen the institution’s technical operations of building teams that will compete strongly at all levels.”

Ntseki will commence his duties on 1 June 2021.

This is a developing story

