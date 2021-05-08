Heric – Chippa only have cup finals left

Jonty Mark

"We did explain to the players that one by one it is cup finals here,” said Heric.

Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric says the club have told their players the Nedbank Cup is not the only final they are going to be playing in this season.

ALSO READ: TTM and Chippa – the road to the final and key players

Chippa face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday at the Free State Stadium in Mangaung, with both sides possibly a little conflicted, as they are also in serious danger of being relegated from the DStv Premiership.

“We have a cup final on Saturday, and another cup final, and another. We did explain to the players that one by one it is cup finals here,” said Heric this week.

With four games left to play in the league, Chippa are currently 15th in the league, which would see them in the relegation/promotion play-offs come the end of the campaign. TTM are only a point further ahead, though both have found some form of late, with Chippa winning their last two matches and TTM two of their last three.

“We expect a very tough game,” said Heric of Saturday’s encounter.

“It might not be attractive … but I believe people will enjoy some good football and a couple of good moves. We must also take into consideration that both sides are fighting to avoid relegation. I don’t know how many weapons they will leave out (for the final) but I know that for me we will pull out all our weapons to try and win.”

Heric also lauded the fact that Chippa are the first side from the Eastern Cape to play in a major cup final in the PSL era.

“I like the fact that the Eastern Cape has never had a representative in a cup final before. It is a great opportunity to give them a cup and make a celebration for the people (of the Eastern Cape).”

Victory would also put Chippa in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

“Bringing Caf football here will be vital for football in the Eastern Cape. It is an area that we all know is not that developed from a football point. There is barely a Premiership or NFD side here, there are very good teams in the Vodacom League, and a lot of good facilities, but for some reason football has lost popularity. God willing we can win the cup and bring a huge boost to the area. I do think people here will then start thinking differently about football,” added Heric.