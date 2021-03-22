Bochum in key promotion clash as they look to return to Bundesliga

VfL Bochum look headed back to the Bundesliga but have to get past Fortuna Dusseldorf in tonight’s German second division clash if they are to grab an automatic promotion spot. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 22 March

V1

M1 Hapoel Jerusalem v Hapoel Akko: Hapoel Jerusalem are on the cusp of promotion to the top flight of Israeli football. Hapoel Acre have lost their last five matches.

M2 Hapoel Rishon Lezion v Hapoel Ramat Gan: Rishon Lezion are just three points above Ramat Gan in the Israeli second division. Both clubs have not won in their past three matches.

M3 Hapoel Afula v Sektzia Nes Tziona: In four previous clashes between these clubs, the home team has won each time with three success for Sektzia Nes Tziona and one for Hapoel Afula.

M4 Albacete v Cartagena: Albacete have gone six games without success and are bottom of the Spanish second division. Cartagena are also in the relegation zone, just three points above Albacete.

M5 Penafiel v Casa Pia: Penafiel won the first three meetings with Casa Pia but the last two clashes both ended in draws.

M6 1860 Munich v Dynamo Dresden: Dynamo Dresden, who are on an eight match unbeaten run, are on top of the German third division with a four point lead. 1860 Munich sit in fourth place.

M7 Cambuur Leeuwarden v FC Eindhoven: Cambuur still top of the Dutch second division after a nine match unbeaten run. Eindhoven, in contrast have gone 12 games without success.

M8 Fortuna Dusseldorf v VfL Bochum: Bochum, who are top of the German second division, won 5-0 at home to Fortuna when they last met in November. Fortuna are also in the promotion chase.

M9 SC Bastia v Creteil: Bastia’s last three games have all ended in the last three matches. Creteil have lost their past three matches.

M10 Real Zaragoza v Mirandes: Zaragoza have lost three of their past four matches and sit a precarious one point above the relegation zone in the Spanish second division. Mirandes have had a single success in their past five games.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 3 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.