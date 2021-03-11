Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been charged by the Scottish FA for his recent indiscretion.

The Scottish FA has informed Rangers FC that the five players signed to the club who had attended a house party, in breach of Covid-19 rules have been charged by the football body.

Rangers players Calvin Bassey, Brian Kinnear, Dapo Mebude, Nathan Patterson and Bafana Bafana’s Bongani Zungu may face hefty punishment from the Scottish FA for their transgression last month.

Rangers coach and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard revealed the club was told by the Scottish FA that the players are expected to appear before the FA for a hearing on March 25.

The five players have been charged by the SFA for breaching rule 24 and 77 of the SFA rulebook.

Rangers are no strangers to their players misbehaving, after forward Jordan Jones and defender George Edmunson were handed a seven-game ban last year for the same offence Zungu and his teammates are guilty of.

Rule 24 states: “A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and Decisions of the Scottish FA.

Rule 77 states: “A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

