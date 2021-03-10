Kaizer Chiefs given Nurkovic boost ahead of Maritzburg clash

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Itumeleng Khune remains out due to family commitments, while two more Chiefs strikers are still out injured.

Samir Nurkovic is fit again to play for Kaizer Chiefs, a fillip for head coach Gavin Hunt ahead of his side’s DStv Premiership meeting with Maritzburg United on Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

The Serbian striker missed the 2-0 Caf Champions League Group C win over Petro de Luanda on Saturday with a knock, but has made a swift recovery and was declared fit by Chiefs on Wednesday morning.

Amakhosi coach Hunt will, however, be without goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, forward Khama Billiat and striker Leonardo Castro.

Camp Update: Unavailable Players: 1. Khune – Family commitment

2. Khama – Still recovering from an injury

3. Castro – Still out Returning Players: Mphahlele – Returns after missing CAF due to suspension

Nurković- Available for selection

Khune is attending to family commitments. Tthe Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s sister Mapula was burnt alive in a house fire in Venterdorp in the early hours of last Thursday. While a 17-year-old has appeared before the Venterdorp children’s court the family hasn’t announced the date for the burial.

Khama Billiat is still recovering from a shin injury he sustained the last time Maritzburg faced Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. Billiat’s side lost 2-0 to the travelling KZN side.

Striker Castro is still carrying an injury which he sustained in Amakhosi’s previous Premiership game. The Colombian striker is unavailable for selection and will be out nursing an injury, Amakhosi is still assessing the striker and it is unknown when he will return to the 18-men squad.

The Amakhosi coach will also be given a boost by the availability of defender of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who was suspended for Chiefs’ game against Petro de Luanda, where Amakhosi won 2-0 in Burkina Faso over the weekend.

