Pirates focused on group stage opener

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“My team is focusing on the next game. I am happy when Sundowns and Chiefs win in Africa, but our focus is on the next game. It is going to be a difficult one," said the Pirates coach.

Orlando Pirates begin their Caf Confederation Cup group stages campaign with the club high on morale with their recent positive form.

The Buccaneers are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with the club taking on Algerian side ES Setif away from home on Wednesday.

Going away, Pirates will also be confident that they have had successful trips this season on the road in the continental tournament, having secured wins in Angola, as well as in Botswana during the preliminary rounds.

With both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns having secured wins in the Caf Champions League, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he is happy to see the teams doing well in Africa, but adds that he is focused on his club’s tie with Setif, set to be played at a neutral venue at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

“We will see which player is fit and I am happy that the injured players are back. We have more options to choose from for the Setif game.”

Pirates head into this game following an impressive 3-0 victory over Chippa United in the DStv Premiership last weekend.

Another positive for Zinnbauer is the return of his strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gabadinho Mhango.

Zinnbauer has been playing with makeshift forwards in the last few weeks.

The Pirates mentor is relieved to have more options in his squad and adds that he will have to see who will be ready for the match.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers’ opponents have also been having a successful campaign in their domestic league.

Setif are at the summit of the Algerian league, with 30 points after 14 games.

